The star, who plays Mick Carter, is up for the Best Actor accolade at the June ceremony, which will be held in Manchester.

Despite the fact the actor is usually in attendance, reports at the weekend claimed he was planning to miss the 2017 event, following a tough few months that have seen him take a break from filming the soap.

However, bosses have now told The Sun this would not be the case, with a spokesperson saying: “Danny has not ruled out any social events and certainly no decision has been made about the British Soap Awards in June.”

For the first time ever, the Soap Awards will be screened live on ITV this year, and fans can currently vote for their favourites in the three main categories.

The longlists for the Best Actor, Actress and Soap categories were published last week, while the other 10 categories - which include Best Newcomer, Villain Of The Year, Best Young Actor and Scene Of The Year - will be decided upon by a panel of expert judges.

Cast your vote and buy tickets for the awards here.