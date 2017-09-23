'EastEnders' Axed A Dog Actor During Its Sick Leave And The Whole Saga Is More Dramatic Than Any Storyline

A dog being replaced in ‘EastEnders’ has made front page news:

For context, the Staffie cross who plays Walford’s newest pooch Bronson has been axed from the soap (via The Sun ).

He joined the soap back in May, when his on-screen family, the Taylors, moved on to Albert Square.

Cyrus (the dog who plays him) had only been in the job a few months when he needed to an operation - only to be dramatically cut while on sick leave

He’d taken some take away from filming on the soap to have surgery on his knee, only to find he didn’t have a job after he’d recuperated.

But that wasn’t because the character hadn’t been axed, oh no - Cyrus has been REPLACED by his understudy

A new dog, who was standing in for Cyrus while he was off sick, apparently impressed so much that he’s now bagged the role on a full-time basis.

Ouch.