'EastEnders' Hints At Incest Plot With A Shock Twist In Bernadette Taylor's Teenage Pregnancy

‘EastEnders’ has never been afraid to tackle tough issues, and their latest plot could be one of the most controversial yet, after an incest storyline was hinted at during Friday (7 July) night’s episode.
In a twist in the Bernadette Taylor pregnancy story, which is currently unfolding on the BBC One soap, her mum Karen believes her son Keanu could be the father of his 15-year-old sister’s baby.
Scenes that aired during the episode saw Karen ask Keanu - played by Danny Walters - to help find out who got Bernadette pregnant, becoming increasingly frustrated at her refusal to tell her.
But Karen was then shocked to overhear a conversation between the siblings, which she interpreted as meaning Keanu is the father.
“I will give you all the money I can and when I get a proper job I will pay for everything,” he was heard saying to Bernadette during a private chat in her room.
“You’ve not told her anything, have you?” Bernadette replied.
“I promised, didn’t I? It’s our secret,” Keanu responded.
Whether or not Karen has misunderstood the real meaning of their conversation, or if Keanu really is the father remains to be seen, as the show’s famous duff-duffs kicked in after the bombshell.
Fans had a lot to say about the potential incest plot on Twitter:
The Taylor family made an explosive arrival on Albert Square last month, causing havoc with the Walford locals.
Upon their arrival, it was also revealed resident troublemaker Kegan Baker was actually Karen’s son.
’EastEnders’ continues on Monday at 8pm on BBC One.
