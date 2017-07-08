'EastEnders' Hints At Incest Plot With A Shock Twist In Bernadette Taylor's Teenage Pregnancy

In a twist in the Bernadette Taylor pregnancy story, which is currently unfolding on the BBC One soap, her mum Karen believes her son Keanu could be the father of his 15-year-old sister’s baby.

‘EastEnders’ has never been afraid to tackle tough issues, and their latest plot could be one of the most controversial yet, after an incest storyline was hinted at during Friday (7 July) night’s episode.

After eavesdropping on Keanu and Bernadette's baby talk, Karen comes to a startling realisation... 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vgpxMCfSsN

Scenes that aired during the episode saw Karen ask Keanu - played by Danny Walters - to help find out who got Bernadette pregnant, becoming increasingly frustrated at her refusal to tell her.

But Karen was then shocked to overhear a conversation between the siblings, which she interpreted as meaning Keanu is the father.

“I will give you all the money I can and when I get a proper job I will pay for everything,” he was heard saying to Bernadette during a private chat in her room.

“You’ve not told her anything, have you?” Bernadette replied.

“I promised, didn’t I? It’s our secret,” Keanu responded.