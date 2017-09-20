‘EastEnders’ star Jessie Wallace has spoken out about the future of spin-off show ‘Redwater’, admitting she doesn’t think it will get a second series.

Jessie and co-star Shane Richie starred in the much-awaited soap spin-off, which focussed on their Albert Square characters Kat and Alfie Moon, earlier this year.

However, ratings weren’t exactly sky-high, throwing the possibility of a follow-up series into doubt.

BBC Pictures Jessie in character with co-star Shane Richie

Speaking about the matter on Wednesday’s (20 September) ‘Lorraine’, Jessie revealed: “I don’t think there will be another series.”

The ‘Redwater’ finale was particularly dramatic, with both Kat and Alfie’s lives left hanging in the balance and at present, even Jessie claims not to know what’s in store for her character, and admitted last month she doesn’t know whether she’ll be returning to Albert Square.

Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Jessie Wallace speaks to Lorraine

She joked during an interview on ‘This Morning’: “I don’t know if I’m dead or not! I’ve got no idea. I always get this fear that Stacey is gonna get this phone call and say, ‘Oh, Kat’s dead’.”

‘Redwater’, helmed by former ‘EastEnders’ boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins, followed long-serving Walford residents Kat and Alfie as they travelled to Ireland, after she discovered that she’d given birth to a son who had been raised there.

The show was billed as more of a drama than the soap format fans were used to seeing the characters in, but after being pitted against a particularly dramatic week for ‘Emmerdale’ in the ratings battle, fans began to doubt whether a second series would be commissioned.

