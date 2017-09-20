‘EastEnders’ star Jessie Wallace has spoken out about the future of spin-off show ‘Redwater’, admitting she doesn’t think it will get a second series.
Jessie and co-star Shane Richie starred in the much-awaited soap spin-off, which focussed on their Albert Square characters Kat and Alfie Moon, earlier this year.
However, ratings weren’t exactly sky-high, throwing the possibility of a follow-up series into doubt.
Speaking about the matter on Wednesday’s (20 September) ‘Lorraine’, Jessie revealed: “I don’t think there will be another series.”
The BBC later confirmed to Digital Spy: “In order to increase the range of new original drama on BBC One, ‘Kat & Alfie: Redwater’ won’t be returning.”
The ‘Redwater’ finale was particularly dramatic, with both Kat and Alfie’s lives left hanging in the balance and at present, even Jessie claims not to know what’s in store for her character, and admitted last month she doesn’t know whether she’ll be returning to Albert Square.
She joked during an interview on ‘This Morning’: “I don’t know if I’m dead or not! I’ve got no idea. I always get this fear that Stacey is gonna get this phone call and say, ‘Oh, Kat’s dead’.”
‘Redwater’, helmed by former ‘EastEnders’ boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins, followed long-serving Walford residents Kat and Alfie as they travelled to Ireland, after she discovered that she’d given birth to a son who had been raised there.
The show was billed as more of a drama than the soap format fans were used to seeing the characters in, but after being pitted against a particularly dramatic week for ‘Emmerdale’ in the ratings battle, fans began to doubt whether a second series would be commissioned.