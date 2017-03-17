Linda Carter made an all-too-brief return to ‘EastEnders’ on Thursday (16 March) night, as she discovered the secrets husband Mick has been hiding from her. The Queen Vic landlady has been nursing her sick mother Elaine in recent months, while actress Kellie Bright has been on maternity leave.

BBC Kellie Bright made a return as Linda Carter in 'EastEnders'

However, she staged a surprise comeback to the Square during Thursday’s (16 March) episode, after receiving a worrying phone call from Jane Beale. Her return was also a shock for fans, as bosses had kept details under wraps ahead of the episode airing. After arriving at the Queen Vic, it wasn’t long before she learned exactly what has been going on with her family in her absence.

She was distraught to discover son Lee had not only staged the robbery at the pub, but also had run up thousands of pounds worth of debt, leaving his dad to bail him out. She was also heartbroken after finding out Lee had hit his wife Whitney shortly before leaving the Square. Amid the family’s current money woes, Linda vowed to return to Walford permanently to solve their problems. But after feeling guilty at the prospect of having to give up caring for her mum, she was soon convinced to go back to Elaine’s bedside, and she soon left Walford once again.

Her departure left Mick devastated, who was seen wailing in anger on the roof of the Vic. The coming weeks will see Mick leaving Walford temporarily himself, as Danny Dyer is currently on an extended break from the soap. It is currently unclear how he will be written out and how long he will be off screen for.