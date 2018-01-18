Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Maddy Hill has bagged a new TV role, two years after bowing out of the soap.
Maddy is best known for her portrayal of Nancy Carter, a character she played for two years and was involved in storylines such as her struggle with epilepsy and romance with Tamwar Masood.
Having stepped down from the role in 2014 to pursue her first love of theatre, Maddy has now revealed she’s now returning to the small screen with a new role in ‘Casualty’.
She’ll be playing Ruby, a new paramedic in Holby City Hospital, with her first scenes set to air over the summer.
Maddy said of the new role: “I’m incredibly excited to be working with the BBC again on ‘Casualty’. It’s such a well loved and respected show and the role of Ruby is like no one I’ve ever played before.”
‘Casualty’ producer Lucy Raffety added: “We are so thrilled and excited about Maddy joining the cast of ‘Casualty’.
“She’s a fantastic actress with such warmth and fabulous range that we’re sure she’ll be a massive hit with our audience.”
During her time in ‘EastEnders’, Maddy bagged a number of awards including Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards in 2014 and the following year’s National Television Awards.
Shortly after the exit, Maddy admitted while she would never rule out a return to Albert Square, she would prefer to try other roles before going back to her former stomping ground.
She told Times Series: “I’m not hoping to get back at the moment, as there is just so much I want to pursue.”