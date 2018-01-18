Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Maddy Hill has bagged a new TV role, two years after bowing out of the soap.

Maddy is best known for her portrayal of Nancy Carter, a character she played for two years and was involved in storylines such as her struggle with epilepsy and romance with Tamwar Masood.

Having stepped down from the role in 2014 to pursue her first love of theatre, Maddy has now revealed she’s now returning to the small screen with a new role in ‘Casualty’.