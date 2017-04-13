Former ‘EastEnders’ star Nina Wadia has revealed she turned down the chance to return to Albert Square, as she’s currently trying to make it across the pond.

Nina was best known to soap fans as Zainab Masood, a role she played in the soap for six years until she stepped down back in 2013.

Since then, she’s starred in the BBC reboot ‘Still Open All Hours’ and landed film roles in ‘A Streetcar Named Bob’ and ‘Finding Fatimah’, but revealed in an interview on ‘This Morning’ that she could have made a return to Walford.