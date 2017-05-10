'EastEnders' Fans Bemused As A Saucepan Of Pasta Gets 'Least Dramatic Duff-Duff Ever'

‘EastEnders’ fans were left bemused after Tuesday’s (9 May) episode, after a saucepan of pasta was honoured with the duff-duff moment.

In what viewers hailed as “the least dramatic cliffhanger ever”, Denise Fox was seen emptying a packet of pasta into a saucepan.

Admittedly though, the scene had followed a huge fight between Denise and Carmel Kazemi, who was furious with her former friend for dumping her son Kush.