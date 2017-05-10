'EastEnders' Fans Bemused As A Saucepan Of Pasta Gets 'Least Dramatic Duff-Duff Ever'

‘EastEnders’ fans were left bemused after Tuesday’s (9 May) episode, after a saucepan of pasta was honoured with the duff-duff moment.
In what viewers hailed as “the least dramatic cliffhanger ever”, Denise Fox was seen emptying a packet of pasta into a saucepan.
Admittedly though, the scene had followed a huge fight between Denise and Carmel Kazemi, who was furious with her former friend for dumping her son Kush.
Things turned personal when Carmel brought up the fact Denise had recently given her son up for adoption, prompting a classic soap slap. But rather than end on that moment, producers awarded the duff-duff to Denise putting her tea on.
Needless to say, it sparked some amusing reactions on Twitter, as viewers were left totally baffled:
Others were also quick to point out that Denise’s technique for cooking pasta was a little off the boil:
’EastEnders’ fans have seen Denise struggling to feed herself in recent weeks, after quitting her job at the Minute Mart.
She has been raiding bins for out-of-date sandwiches, as well as pawning jewellery for cash to buy food.
Recent paparazzi pictures of actress Diane Parish filming on location showed Denise visiting a food back, suggesting things are not about to get any easier for her any time soon.
It also remains to be seen if she will reunite with lover Kush, having pushed him away amid her on-going problems.
‘EastEnders’ continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One, when hopefully we’ll find out if Denise managed to cook the pasta OK.
