‘EastEnders’ bosses have issued a statement after some viewers were upset character Mick Carter used a “racist” slur in a recent episode.
Danny Dyer’s character was heard using the term “eyetie” to describe an Italian-themed night his son Johnny had hosted at the Queen Vic on Tuesday (10 January).
He said: “He’s obviously talking about this, you know, eyetie night we’re meant to be having. Johnny giving it all the live-like-a-native spiel.”
The term is a derogatory way of describing an Italian person that was used after the country joined forced with Germany during the Second World War.
After many fans called the soap out for using the word, ‘EastEnders’ producers issued a statement, claiming it was never intended to cause offence.
A spokesperson said: “The character is well-known for using slang - or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use - but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”
The soap has enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, following the deaths of long-serving characters Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell.
However, it seems the actresses who played the sisters were less than impressed at being written out, throwing shade at the soap on Twitter.
‘EastEnders’ continues tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.
