‘EastEnders’ fans bid farewell to Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell on Sunday (1 January) night, but shortly after their exits were screened, bosses shared an alternative ending on Snapchat.

Viewers saw the sisters drown, with Roxy dying after jumping into a swimming pool for a late night swim, and a wedding dress-clad Ronnie then did the same while attempting to save her sister.

BBC Pictures The Mitchell sisters

However, in the the short montage shown on the app, viewers were given a glimpse at a slightly brighter future, which saw Ronnie survive.

In the Snapchat video, Samantha Womack’s character was seen finding her sister dead, before breaking down in hospital.

The actresses both took to Twitter to thank fans for their support after the episode aired:

Thank you all for your lovely tweets. I don't really have words right now. But words will come.. in good time #R&R — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) January 1, 2017

I'm sorry I can't respond to any comments..I'm honestly broken. An appropriate end to the darkest year ever.@OfficialRita @RealScottMaslen 💔 — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) January 1, 2017

Their exits were first announced back in September, and shortly afterwards, it was revealed that they would be killed off.

The coming episodes of the soap will show Ronnie’s husband Jack Branning coming to terms with the events, and somebody also has to break the news to Phil Mitchell, who remains in hospital.

