BBC Pictures Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell were axed from 'EastEnders'

BBC Ronnie and Roxy died in a swimming pool on New Year's Day

PA Wire/PA Images Former exec producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins was upset to learn of the sisters' demise

Actress Rita Simons, who played Roxy, later threw shade at the soap after her departure, admitting she no longer watches it. She tweeted: “Don’t watch Enders anymore so forgive me if I’m misinformed. But from what I hear..is ANYONE mourning Roxy on the square? Poor cow.” Ronnie actress Samantha Womack also shared Rita’s post on her Twitter account, having also retweeted a number of messages from fans who suggested it was the wrong decision to bump the pair off. However, it has been rumoured Rita and Samantha could be reunited on our screens before long, albeit on a different show... The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now.