Former ‘EastEnders’ star Ross Kemp has made his feelings clear about outgoing soap boss Sean O’Connor.
The actor, who played Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, has accused the axed producer of treating the cast badly and “working them into the f***ing ground.”
He also blamed him for the show’s dwindling ratings and said many of the cast would be “happy as Larry” that he’s no longer working on the soap.
Sean O’Connor quit ‘EastEnders’ last month after a tumultuous year in charge. During that time the soap saw its ratings fall below its ITV rivals ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’.
Ross told The Sun: “He reminded me of a sort of schoolteacher of a kind of third-rate public school. That’s not really what you want for the cast of EastEnders.
“You write it well, you cast it well and you do the right things — and you don’t abuse certain members, i.e. you don’t work them into the f****** ground, which is what happened.
“The cast are earning more than the executive producers, which makes it a very odd power balance, doesn’t it?”
Earlier this week, former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack spoke out in support of her old boss - despite the fact he killed her character off.
During his tenure, Sean was responsible for the decision to kill off Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in a dramatic New Year stunt.
The actresses who played the sisters - Samantha Womack and Rita Simons - previously spoke of their dismay at being axed, but Samantha has now said she sympathises with Sean, following his exit.
She told The Mirror: “I’m devastated that they were killed. My heart goes out to [Sean] and everyone struggling in the show.
“I’m always wary of making one single person a scapegoat. Ideas are brought to him too. It’s easy to pin the blame on one person, I don’t think it’s helpful.
“It’s full of talented hard-working people so I hope they get back on their feet,” she continued.
‘Ross Kemp: Extreme World’ starts on Sunday 9 July at 9pm on Sky1 and NOW TV”