Aaron Sidwell has teased what’s to come in next week’s ‘EastEnders’, which will see his character Steven Beale scrambling to stop his recent lies from being revealed.

Steven has created a total mess in the last few months, cheating on his girlfriend Lauren Branning with her sister and even pretending to have a brain tumour.

BBC Pictures Viewers will see Steven clash with his step-mum Jane

He’s also been blackmailed into helping Max Branning with his revenge plans and when Jane finds out the truth, Max tells Steven to deal with her once and for all.

Now, actor Aaron has teased what’s to come, revealing that his character could turn to the dark side.

“He’s willing to go as far as it takes [to stop Jane from telling everyone the truth], whatever that might be and whoever it may hurt,” he said. “We’re really going to see this tug of war – Steven’s always been this character that could go either way.

BBC Pictures It looks like Steven survives the blast - could Lauren be in danger?

“He could go full evil or he could redeem himself and become the good guy. I think we’re really going to see that battle across this week especially.”

It’s not all about Steven though as next week will also see Walford hit by a giant gas explosion - and at least one character won’t make it out alive.

While bosses are keeping schtum on exactly what takes place - and who is in danger - first look pictures show some of those who survive.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

EastEnders: Where Are They Now?