‘EastEnders’ star Aaron Sidwell has clarified rumours surrounding his impending soap exit. On Thursday (10 August) morning, ‘EastEnders’ bosses confirmed that Aaron’s character, Steven Beale, would be bidding farewell to Albert Square, in scenes set to air next month. In the wake of the news, various media outlets suggested that this meant his contract had been cut short, as he signed a new deal with the soap earlier this year. Taking to his Twitter in response to these reports, he’s now clarified that this is not the case, as the contract he signed was only for six months.

BBC Aaron Sidwell

Addressing ‘EastEnders’ fans, he wrote: “I wanted to take this chance to clear up any confusion around my exit. There has been incorrect reports about me for some time now. “Regardless of what you’ve read or believe, I didn’t sign a year-long contract back in March. I signed for six months. A decision both I and my representation were happy about as it gave me us the chance to continue working on other opportunities.” He went on to say that while his current storyline has been “challenging”, he was not leaving the show as any sort of “protest”, insisting: “Challenges are what strengthen us and I want to thank the story team and writers for giving me one.”

