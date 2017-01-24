A handful of Twitter users claimed it was quite similar to the Berlin attack, which took place in December.

The episode saw a driver fall ill, causing the bus to veer off course, and through Walford’s fictional market, crashing into the railway bridge.

‘EastEnders’ producers have been forced to clarify that Monday (24 January) night’s bus crash was not meant to be reminiscent the recent Berlin terror attacks.

A spokesperson for the show has now issued a statement, explaining that (obviously…) the scenes were not devised with the tragic events in Berlin in mind.

They say (via The Sun): “’EastEnders’ is a fictional drama and the crash in tonight’s episode was not based on any real-life event.

“We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

While the show did see a vehicle crash through the Square, the similarities end there, as it was a bus, not a lorry, that caused the carnage in the soap.

A number of Walford residents are in serious danger following the crash, and we’ll find out the true extent of what could happen in Tuesday’s (24 January) episode.

Denise Fox, Shaki Kazemi, Bex Fowler and Louise Mitchell were among the passengers on the bus, while Kush and Carmel Kazemi, Martin Fowler and Donna Yates were all stood in the middle of the market.

Bosses are yet to confirm if we can expect any deaths, but some of the dialogue in Monday’s show certainly seemed to hint that at least one funeral will be taking place.

