BBC Pictures These three are all safe

First up, a number of the Mitchells are definitely in the safe zone, as the week’s episodes will see Jay Brown and Ben Mitchell searching for somewhere to live together - with Michelle Fowler listening in - while trying to work out how to tell Sharon and Phil Mitchell about their plans.

BBC Pictures ...But where's Louise?

Meanwhile, Tina Carter allows Sylvie to sing a song at the Queen Vic quiz night, which is being run by Mick Carter. He also has Aunt Babe to deal with, as she accuses Ian Beale of being too drunk. The huge bus crash involves a whole host of characters who aren’t mentioned, including Denise Fox, Bex and Martin Fowler, and the Kazemi family.

BBC The crash action will continue on Tuesday (23 January) and Thursday (26 January)

The action began on Monday, when Denise failed to stop the vehicle from ploughing through the market after the driver fell ill at the wheel. While the episode was well-received by most fans, a spokesperson for the soap was forced to issue a statement denying that the incident was in any way based on the recent Berlin terror attacks. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.