‘EastEnders’ bosses have been forced to rework some stunt scenes featuring the Carters following an on-set accident, according to reports.
Kellie Bright, Ted Reilly and Scott Maslen - who play Linda and Johnny Carter, and Jack Branning - were spotted filming an ambulance crash on location in Essex earlier this week, with pictures published by The Sun showing the stunt vehicle overturned.
However, Digital Spy have now revealed the ambulance was not supposed to be on its side, reporting that an accident took place while filming.
The website has reported the stunt driver was the only person in the ambulance when the incident took place, adding that nobody was injured.
The script was then “adapted to account for the real-life mishap”, and it’s believed the scenes will air in the coming months.
Actress Kellie recently rejoined the cast after taking time off following the birth of her second child.
Linda’s return to Walford will be aired next Monday (7 August) and Tuesday’s episode will be a three-hander featuring Linda, Mick and Whitney Carter.
So far, 2017 has been full of ups and downs for ‘EastEnders’ and the soap unexpectedly bid farewell to executive producer Sean O’Connor in June.
He was replaced with a temporary producer, John Yorke, with immediate effect, as bosses search for a permanent replacement.
