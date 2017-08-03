‘EastEnders’ bosses have been forced to rework some stunt scenes featuring the Carters following an on-set accident, according to reports.

Kellie Bright, Ted Reilly and Scott Maslen - who play Linda and Johnny Carter, and Jack Branning - were spotted filming an ambulance crash on location in Essex earlier this week, with pictures published by The Sun showing the stunt vehicle overturned.

However, Digital Spy have now revealed the ambulance was not supposed to be on its side, reporting that an accident took place while filming.