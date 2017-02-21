The actor, who made his first appearance as the Queen Vic’s landlord Mick Carter in December 2016, is taking a well-earned break from the show , and was spotted boarding a flight to South Africa earlier this week.

Danny Dyer hit headlines last week , thanks to the fact he’s taking an extended break from ‘EastEnders’ , and it appears that we now know how long he’ll be away for.

The news comes following a series of incorrect reports about Danny’s break, including one that stated he will be off until at least the summer.

It’s not just the soap’s bosses who have been fighting the actor’s corner, as his daughter Dani has also slammed claims that her bad behaviour on set triggered her dad’s impromptu sabbatical.

“I swere to god if I see one more bullshit lie about my dad on stupid papers,” she tweeted. “Stupid stupid stupid people.” [sic]

It is not yet clear how his character will be written out of the soap, but we reckon it’s likely that Mick will be seen leaving Walford to pay his wife Linda - who is nursing her cancer-stricken mum - a long overdue visit.

