    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2017 13:14 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Here’s How Long Danny Dyer Will Be Away From Walford

    Don't worry folks, he won't be gone for too long.

    Danny Dyer hit headlines last week, thanks to the fact he’s taking an extended break from ‘EastEnders’, and it appears that we now know how long he’ll be away for.

    The actor, who made his first appearance  as the Queen Vic’s landlord Mick Carter in December 2016, is taking a well-earned break from the show, and was spotted boarding a flight to South Africa earlier this week.

    Now - as bosses are fighting off claims that his break has been enforced - a source is claiming that Danny won’t be away from Albert Square for too long, telling Digital Spy: “It’s a matter of weeks and not months.”

    BBC Pictures
    Danny as Mick 

    The news comes following a series of incorrect reports about Danny’s break, including one that stated he will be off until at least the summer.

    It’s not just the soap’s bosses who have been fighting the actor’s corner, as his daughter Dani has also slammed claims that her bad behaviour on set triggered her dad’s impromptu sabbatical.

    “I swere to god if I see one more bullshit lie about my dad on stupid papers,” she tweeted. “Stupid stupid stupid people.” [sic]

    It is not yet clear how his character will be written out of the soap, but we reckon it’s likely that Mick will be seen leaving Walford to pay his wife Linda - who is nursing her cancer-stricken mum - a long overdue visit.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

