For the third time in just two weeks, an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson has been forced to deny that one of the soap’s stars is leaving the show.

This time, it’s Danny Dyer who is in the spotlight, with reports claiming that the actor “fears” he could face the axe following John Yorke’s takeover as the soap’s executive producer.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Danny Dyer

The Sun claimed that Danny had been chatting to his pals about his concerns, but fans needn’t worry as an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson has already rubbished the claims.

Last week, Dean Gaffney spoke out to deny reports that he was fearing for his job following John’s appointment, while bosses dismissed the suggestion Lee Ryan’s future was also in doubt.

The new producer took over from Sean O’Connor when he stepped down with immediate effect last month.

It’s believed he will hold the role for a few months, until a permanent replacement is found.

