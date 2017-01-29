Danny Dyer has hinted he could leave ‘EastEnders’ later this year.
The actor, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, has admitted he is keen to explore other roles.
Danny joined the BBC One soap in 2013, and may not chose to renew his contract when it runs out in October.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “We’ll have to see then. Four years is a long time.
“It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there.
“I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.”
It has been previously claimed Danny was poised to sign a new deal to keep him with the soap, which would also see him take home for than the £400,000 he is reported to currently pocket a year.
A source told The Mirror: “Danny is so popular it’s a no-brainer.
“He’s very much in the plan for the show going forwards… Everyone wants it to continue – especially the fans.”
The question mark over Danny’s future on the show comes after reports the Carters could be set to lose the Queen Vic in a new storyline.
Actors Luisa Bradshaw-White and Ted Reilly, who play Tina and Johnny Carter, teased what lies ahead in an interview with Digital Spy.
“I think it’s going to be one of the running topics of this year – what’s going to happen with the Queen Vic,” Ted said.
“I think there is a danger – I think there is!” Luisa added.
“It’s a scary time – maybe we all lose the Queen Vic possibly, who knows? I’d be gutted.”
It was recently revealed Max Branning is planning revenge on the residents of Albert Square, following his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale, and it seems he has his eyes set on the Vic.
Meanwhile, Mick shared a shock kiss with daughter-in-law Whitney, after she was caught up in last week’s bus crash drama.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.