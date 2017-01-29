Danny Dyer has hinted he could leave ‘EastEnders’ later this year. The actor, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, has admitted he is keen to explore other roles. Danny joined the BBC One soap in 2013, and may not chose to renew his contract when it runs out in October.

BBC Danny Dyer has admitted he could skip Walford in the coming year

BBC Mick has recently been suffering with money problems

BBC Mick also shared a kiss with Whitney last week

It was recently revealed Max Branning is planning revenge on the residents of Albert Square, following his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale, and it seems he has his eyes set on the Vic. Meanwhile, Mick shared a shock kiss with daughter-in-law Whitney, after she was caught up in last week's bus crash drama.