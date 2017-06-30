John stepped in when the soap’s previous boss Sean O’Connor left with immediate effect earlier this month but he’s no stranger to the show, having previously held the role of executive producer in the early 2000s.

Recently-returned ‘EastEnders’ star Dean Gaffney has slammed claims he’s worried about the future of his job, following the appointment of new boss John Yorke.

Speculation on how John could turn the soap around has already begun and on Thursday (29 June) morning, The Sun claimed that Dean was “fearing” he could be sacked again, as it was John who sent him packing back in 2003.

However, the actor has now spoken out to deny the reports and told Metro Online: “This is the type of rubbish that Robbie used to sweep up on the market. I’m really looking forward to working with John.”

While viewers will have to wait and see what the new producer has planned, it’s been rumoured that the Slater family could be in the spotlight again.

John is holding the producer role temporarily and it’s believed that a permanent replacement for Sean will be found in the coming months.

