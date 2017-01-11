‘EastEnders’ aired some explosive scenes on Tuesday (10 January) night, as Sharon Mitchell accidentally discovered her husband Phil is the father of Densie Fox’s baby.

Denise (Diane Parrish) has been keeping the identity of her unborn son’s father a secret, having had a one night stand with Phil (Steve McFadden) while he was on a break from Sharon (Letitia Dean) last year.

Oh no, SHARON IS IN THE OTHER LOO!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/6fEqgpBFOG — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 10, 2017

However, she was forced to confess who’d got her pregnant to Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), after the barmaid became suspicious she’d had an affair with her former lover Buster Briggs (Karl Howman).

Denise tearful confessed Phil had fathered her child to her friend while in the toilets of the Queen Vic, before swearing her to secrecy, not wanting Phil to have any involvement in the child’s life.

BBC Denise admitted her baby secret to Shirley

However, what both women didn’t see was that Sharon was actually in one of the toilet cubicles during the entire conversation.

The episode ended with Sharon in dumbstruck over the bombshell, with attention now turning to if she will confront Phil about it.

BBC Sharon had overheard the entire conversation

Either way, it looks set to be a dramatic few weeks for Denise, who has decided to give the baby up for adoption.

A recently released trailer teased that she will go into labour later this month, and also reject an offer from her sister Kim (Tameka Empson) to raise the baby as her own.

The drama continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

The Most Fertile Men In Soapland

The Most Fertile Men In Soapland

1 of 9 Mike Baldwin (Coronation Street) Johnny Briggs' character had three sons, and due to the fact they were the result of short-lived affairs, he didn't actually know any of them were his until later in their lives. Whoops... Share this slide:

Kevin ArgueREXShutterstock