Things are set to get very real for Denise Fox in ‘EastEnders’, when she’s presented with the papers that will formally start the adoption of her son.
Viewers saw Denise give birth to her third child earlier this year, and the character went through with her plan to give her baby away - but it looks as though she could have a last-minute change of heart.
Since giving her son away, Denise has been busy trying to get back to normal, but her sister Kim has made her thoughts on the adoption clear at every opportunity.
So when the time goes to make it all official, will Denise go through with her plan?
The Fox-Hubbard family have been at the centre of a series of storylines in recent months, with Denise playing a vital role in the January bus crash.
Denise and Kim were also left stunned by the recent revelation that they aren’t biological sisters after all, while the former has also gone head-to-head with the troublesome Keegan.
These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Thursday 2 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.