The troublemaker teen hasn’t exactly endeared himself to the residents of Albert Square since being introduced as one of Shaki Kazemi’s pals, and Denise will be the next person he comes up against.

Denise Fox has had a tough start to the year in ‘EastEnders’ , and she’s set for more drama, when she ends up having a confrontation with Keegan.

Denise will confront the teen over disrespectful behaviour, but Keegan will refuse to back down.

The question is, as the situation escalates - how far will Denise go?

There’s been plenty of drama in ‘EastEnders’ lately and Denise recently returned to work, after deciding to give her newborn son up for adoption.

The move did not go down with Denise’s sister, Kim - who, it turns out, isn’t actually her biological sibling - and the pair have struggled to get their relationship back on track in the weeks since.

Meanwhile, over on the other side of the Square, the Carters have been through a lot thanks to the villainous Aunt Babe, who finally left earlier this week.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Monday 20 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.