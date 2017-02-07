‘EastEnders’ delivered some bombshell news during Monday’s (6 February) episode, when it was revealed Denise and Kim Fox aren’t actually sisters.

While the pair had always believed they shared the same mother - Emerald - it turns out Denise was actually taken in by her ‘mum’ after being brought home by an uncle of the family.

The revelation came as it seemed Densie and Kim were starting to put their differences behind them, following Denise’s decision to have her baby son adopted.