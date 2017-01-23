The incident occurred when a the bus driver suffered what looked like a heart attack at the wheel, leaving Denise Fox scrambling to try and stop the disaster.

EastEnders’ much-hyped ‘disaster’ storyline began on Monday (23 January), with a dramatic crash that saw a bus plough through Albert Square.

Sadly, she wasn’t successful and the vehicle’s course took it straight through the market, just as the traders were all gathering in a dispute over their stalls.

Martin Fowler, Carmel Kazemi and Donna Yates were among those in the middle of the road, while the bus Denise was travelling on was also carrying Louise Mitchell, Bex Fowler and Shakil Kazemi.

Ahead of Monday’s episode, Tilly Keeper - who plays Louise Mitchell - teased that the whole week would be “full of drama”, but bosses kept the exact storyline details under wraps.

The only detail revealed was the cast list for the shows, and they didn’t give much away as pretty much every character was down to appear.

