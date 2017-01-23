All Sections
    23/01/2017 20:40 GMT | Updated 24/01/2017 11:01 GMT

    'EastEnders' Bus Crash Airs, As Disaster Storyline Begins

    A number of fan favourites are in danger.

    EastEnders’ much-hyped ‘disaster’ storyline began on Monday (23 January), with a dramatic crash that saw a bus plough through Albert Square. 

    The incident occurred when a the bus driver suffered what looked like a heart attack at the wheel, leaving Denise Fox scrambling to try and stop the disaster.

    BBC
    Nooo!

    Sadly, she wasn’t successful and the vehicle’s course took it straight through the market, just as the traders were all gathering in a dispute over their stalls. 

    Martin Fowler, Carmel Kazemi and Donna Yates were among those in the middle of the road, while the bus Denise was travelling on was also carrying Louise Mitchell, Bex Fowler and Shakil Kazemi.

    Ahead of Monday’s episode, Tilly Keeper - who plays Louise Mitchell - teased that the whole week would be “full of drama”, but bosses kept the exact storyline details under wraps.

    The only detail revealed was the cast list for the shows, and they didn’t give much away as pretty much every character was down to appear.

    EastEnders: Where Are They Now?
    Conversations