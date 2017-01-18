‘EastEnders’ has revealed the cast list for the first two episodes of next week, in which a mystery disaster will strike in Walford.
The soap’s bosses are remaining tight-lipped on the exact details of what will take place, and the gigantic cast list doesn’t exactly give away many clues.
Here are all the characters who will be in Monday (23 January) and Tuesday’s (24 January) episodes:
- Babe Smith
- Tina Carter
- Mick Carter
- Lee Carter
- Whitney Carter
- Shirley Carter
- Sylvie Carter
- Johnny Carter
- Bex Fowler
- Kush Kazemi
- Donna Yates
- Vincent Hubbard
- Kim Fox-Hubbard
- Patrick Trueman
- Denise Fox
- Libby Fox
- Lauren Branning
- Louise Mitchell
- Shakil Kazemi
- Carmel Kazemi
- Ben Mitchell
- Jay Brown
- Billy Mitchell
- Honey Mitchell
- Jack Branning
- Max Branning
- Michelle Fowler
- Steven Beale
- Kathy Beale
- Ian Beale
- Martin Fowler
- Stacey Fowler
- Amy Mitchell
- Ricky Mitchell
See what we mean?
A number of notable names are missing though, including Phil Mitchell, Jane Beale and Dot Branning, but it’s worth remembering that week’s episodes will cover just one 24-hour period - so there’s every chance they could still be involved in the disaster.
The storyline was revealed earlier this week, and will kickstart what will hopefully be another dramatic year in Walford.
A number of other storylines are bubbling away too, and viewers recently discovered Michelle Fowler’s real reason for returning to Albert Square, while Phil Mitchell found out he’s the father of Denise Fox’s baby.
These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 23 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.