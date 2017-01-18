The soap’s bosses are remaining tight-lipped on the exact details of what will take place, and the gigantic cast list doesn’t exactly give away many clues.

‘EastEnders’ has revealed the cast list for the first two episodes of next week, in which a mystery disaster will strike in Walford .

Here are all the characters who will be in Monday (23 January) and Tuesday’s (24 January) episodes:

Babe Smith

Tina Carter

Mick Carter

Lee Carter

Whitney Carter

Shirley Carter

Sylvie Carter

Johnny Carter

Bex Fowler

Kush Kazemi

Donna Yates

Vincent Hubbard

Kim Fox-Hubbard

Patrick Trueman

Denise Fox

Libby Fox

Lauren Branning

Louise Mitchell

Shakil Kazemi

Carmel Kazemi

Ben Mitchell

Jay Brown

Billy Mitchell

Honey Mitchell

Jack Branning

Max Branning

Michelle Fowler

Steven Beale

Kathy Beale

Ian Beale

Martin Fowler

Stacey Fowler

Amy Mitchell

Ricky Mitchell

See what we mean?

A number of notable names are missing though, including Phil Mitchell, Jane Beale and Dot Branning, but it’s worth remembering that week’s episodes will cover just one 24-hour period - so there’s every chance they could still be involved in the disaster.

The storyline was revealed earlier this week, and will kickstart what will hopefully be another dramatic year in Walford.

A number of other storylines are bubbling away too, and viewers recently discovered Michelle Fowler’s real reason for returning to Albert Square, while Phil Mitchell found out he’s the father of Denise Fox’s baby.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 23 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.