The storyline plans were announced on Tuesday and while the exact details of what is about to happen are being kept under wraps, we have managed to find out some snippets of information.

Next week’s ‘EastEnders’ episodes are definitely not to be missed, as bosses are promising plenty of action thanks to a mystery disaster that takes place in Walford .

So, without further ado, here’s everything we can tell you about the disaster episodes…

It starts on Monday

Make sure Monday, 23 January is in your diaries, as that’s when it all kicks off. All we know so far is that the episode starts with the stallholders finding out the market might be moving, and an irate Martin Fowler puts himself at the forefront of the action by declaring that he’s going on strike.

There’s trouble at the Fox-Hubbard household, as a row leads to Kim chucking out Emerald, who then moves in with Denise. Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell and Jay Brown have a heart-to-heart at work, and Tina Carter pulls a sickie so that she can spend the day with Sylvie and Shirley.

As all this is going on, disaster hits…

A lot of characters will be involved

You can see the full cast list for Monday and Tuesday’s shows here, but in short, the only key characters not appearing in Monday’s show are Phil Mitchell, Jane Beale and Dot Branning.