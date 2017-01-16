The events will take place from Monday 23 January, but there’s no word yet on who will be involved, or the consequences the mystery incident will have.

‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed that they have something big planned for later this month, revealing that viewers will see “disaster strike” in Walford.

Many fans spotted that Mick Carter and Phil Mitchell both celebrated their birthdays a little earlier than usual in recent weeks, and a statement has now confirmed that this was all part of the plans for the special episodes, as a week’s worth will be covering the events of one 24-hour period.

A spokesperson for the soap tells Digital Spy: “As a continuing drama, it is not uncommon for events to be moved in order to tie in with other storylines.

“Next week sees disaster strike in Walford, and these episodes all take place over one day, so in order for events to be played out in this way, other moments need to be moved slightly for story purposes.”

A number of ‘EastEnders’ storylines have hit headlines in the past few weeks, and Michelle Fowler recently left her pal Sharon stunned, by revealing her real reason for returning to Albert Square.

The deaths of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell have also had huge ramifications for Walford’s residents, while Phil Mitchell recently discovered that he is the father of Denise Fox’s baby.

