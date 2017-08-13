Steven’s father-in-law has known about his fake cancer scheme for a long time but next week’s episodes will see him confront him about what’s happened - and it will be up to Steven to convince him to keep the deal.

EastEnders ’ Max Branning is set to confront Steven Beale over his cancer lie secret.

When he finds him trapped in a corner - will Max actually follow through on his threat to reveal the truth to Lauren?

At Max’s request, Steven agrees to help him with a new issue… but the truth could well come out.

Aaron Sidwell, who plays Steven, recently revealed that he is leaving the show, confirming that his exit scenes will air next month.

Taking to Twitter, he confirmed that the exit was due to the end of his contract.

He wrote: “I wanted to take this chance to clear up any confusion around my exit. There has been incorrect reports about me for some time now.

“Regardless of what you’ve read or believe, I didn’t sign a year-long contract back in March. I signed for six months. A decision both I and my representation were happy about as it gave me us the chance to continue working on other opportunities.”

