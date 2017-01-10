‘EastEnders’ bosses have revealed new pictures of the Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell funeral episode, along with details about how Jack Branning’s character will cope.

It’s not just the funeral that Jack has to worry about, as he also faces being a single father to his and Ronnie’s various children.

BBC Pictures Jack tells Dot and Ronnie how he's feeling

Ronnie had one son, Matthew, with Charlie Cotton, and when Dot and Ronnie’s mum Glenda discuss Jack’s situation, things get tense when Charlie’s name is brought up.

Dot suggests her grandson should care for his child, and when Glenda insists that Charlie should not be contacted, the former launderette worker finds herself in a difficult position.

BBC Pictures Jack with his children

With Jack admitting that he’s struggling to cope, and failing to explain what has happened to his children Ricky and Amy, the family have to start thinking of a long-term plan.

When the day of the funeral arrives, Jack insists that the children should attend it with him and as if there’s not enough going on, Glenda then decides to drop a huge bombshell on the morning of the service.

BBC Pictures The Mitchells gather to say farewell

The sisters’ death scenes were aired on New Year’s Day, and in the episodes that have followed, viewers have seen various Albert Square residents attempting to come to terms with what has happened.

Meanwhile, Rita Simons, who played the troublesome Roxy, has revealed her plans for life after soaps.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 15 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Iconic Soap Funerals

Iconic Soap Funerals 1 of 10 Deidre Barlow - 'Coronation Street' This super emotional moment was made even more poignant because of Anne Kirkbride's death, earlier in the year. Her character was then killed off, and a fitting send-off was given by the Weatherfield residents. Share this slide: ITV Pictures