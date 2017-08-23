The residents of Albert Square are set to be rocked by a huge explosion, which will leave one character dead and many others fighting for their lives.
‘EastEnders’ bosses are keeping the identity of the victims close to their chest, with the scenes set to air in coming weeks.
The explosion will rock the Walford in Bloom community event, with a whole host of key characters present.
A source told The Sun: “It’s a bold stunt and has taken months of planning.
“It’ll trigger a load of other storylines off the back of it, but the explosion itself will be a major talking point.
“Viewers will be left wondering whether it was set off on purpose or by accident, and bosses are staying tight-lipped about who will die but at least one is looking like they will.
“Fans will be hoping it’s not one of their favourites who is being killed off.”
And the aftermath of the explosion is set to expose the dodgy dealings of Max Branning played by Jake Wood.
He has been blackmailing his daughter’s boyfriend Steve Beale, who has been faking a brain tumour.
Earlier this month, EastEnders’ younger cast members inadvertently revealed that a shock exit could be in store for one of them, after sharing videos on Snapchat and Instagram that appear to have been filmed at a leaving party.
Jacqueline Jossa, Aaron Sidwell and Shaheen Jafargholi - who play Lauren Branning, Steven Beale and Shakil Kazemi - all posted videos and photos online and it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot a ‘Sorry you’re leaving’ sign in the background.
Harry Reid, Tilly Keeper, Jasmine Armfield and Zack Morris (Ben Mitchell, Louise Mitchell, Bex Fowler and Keegan Baker) were all in attendance at the gathering too, but exits have not been announced for any of them.
While bosses haven’t commented on the speculation, an ‘EastEnders’ insider revealed one of the party-goers will be leaving the soap.