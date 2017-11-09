All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Gillian Taylforth Promises The Soap Is Going To Turn Things Around

    'We're coming back with a vengeance.'

    09/11/2017 10:54 GMT

    Gillian Taylforth has made soap fans a promise, insisting that ‘EastEnders’ will be back at its best in the not-so-distant future.

    The BBC show has had a rocky year, culminating in the departure of executive producer Sean O’Connor, after just a year in the job.

    In recent months, they’ve got things back on track, with storylines including the death of Steven Beale and the departure of his step-mum Jane, and Gillian - who plays Kathy Beale - has said things are only going to get even better.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Gillian Taylforth

    Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: “We’ve got some brilliant stuff coming up. Not just for me, but for the show as a whole. The wonderful John Yorke’s back and it’s really going upwards and upwards.

    “So beware, you soaps – we’re coming back with a vengeance!”

    She also hinted at what fans can expect from the festive episodes, teasing: “There’s a big thing with all the cast so you’ll be really surprised. I think you’ll really like it.”

    A number of upcoming ‘EastEnders’ storylines have already been teased by bosses, with Abi and Lauren Branning’s exit being confirmed - but there’s no word yet on when they will air.

    There are also a number of arrivals set to come, with a familiar face from the past returning to Walford while a new arrival will be played by a member of S Club 7.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    EastEnders: Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapseastendersGillian Taylforth

    Conversations