Gillian Taylforth has made soap fans a promise, insisting that ‘EastEnders’ will be back at its best in the not-so-distant future.
The BBC show has had a rocky year, culminating in the departure of executive producer Sean O’Connor, after just a year in the job.
In recent months, they’ve got things back on track, with storylines including the death of Steven Beale and the departure of his step-mum Jane, and Gillian - who plays Kathy Beale - has said things are only going to get even better.
Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: “We’ve got some brilliant stuff coming up. Not just for me, but for the show as a whole. The wonderful John Yorke’s back and it’s really going upwards and upwards.
“So beware, you soaps – we’re coming back with a vengeance!”
She also hinted at what fans can expect from the festive episodes, teasing: “There’s a big thing with all the cast so you’ll be really surprised. I think you’ll really like it.”
A number of upcoming ‘EastEnders’ storylines have already been teased by bosses, with Abi and Lauren Branning’s exit being confirmed - but there’s no word yet on when they will air.
There are also a number of arrivals set to come, with a familiar face from the past returning to Walford while a new arrival will be played by a member of S Club 7.
