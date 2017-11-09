Gillian Taylforth has made soap fans a promise, insisting that ‘EastEnders’ will be back at its best in the not-so-distant future.

The BBC show has had a rocky year, culminating in the departure of executive producer Sean O’Connor, after just a year in the job.

In recent months, they’ve got things back on track, with storylines including the death of Steven Beale and the departure of his step-mum Jane, and Gillian - who plays Kathy Beale - has said things are only going to get even better.