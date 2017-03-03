Danny Dyer’s ‘EastEnders’ exit storyline will see his character sent to prison, according to a new report.
The actor is currently on an extended break from the BBC One soap, meaning bosses have been thinking up ways to temporarily write out his character, Mick Carter.
The Daily Star has claimed the Queen Vic landlord will disappear from screens when he is sent down for selling booze out of hours, paving the way for Danny’s sudden break.
A source told the paper: “Some said the prison storyline is by far the easiest way of cutting him out of the show at such short notice.
“Other ideas were tabled, but they wanted something to tie in with Mick’s turbulent life on the Square.
“And it will mean Danny could stay away for as long as he needs to recuperate and get back to work at which point Mick can be released from jail.”
Fans of the soap have already seen Mick, Shirley and Aunt Babe fined £20,000 for breaking the terms of their licence, after Babe decided to start secretly serving alcohol at The Vic’s breakfast buffet.
However, in recent scenes, Mick has also been seen contemplating “doing bread” instead of paying the fine, given the family’s current money woes and the fact Babe has now skipped town.
With Mick’s wife Linda currently off our screens due to actress Kellie Bright’s maternity leave, some fans have also suggested Danny’s exit could see Mick leave Walford to spend time with Linda, who is currently nursing her mother after a heart attack.
Earlier this week, Richard Blackwood claimed the cast are in the dark about Danny’s current break from the soap.
Speaking to The Sun, Richard said: “I’ve got no idea when Danny is coming back to work.
“It’s not been mentioned, and to be honest we are just getting on with things.
“We’re professionals and we’re getting on with the job.”
A source previously claimed that Danny wouldn’t be away from Albert Square for too long, stating: “It’s a matter of weeks and not months.”
After news of his hiatus went public, producers were forced to fight off fought off claims that his break has been enforced.