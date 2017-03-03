The actor is currently on an extended break from the BBC One soap, meaning bosses have been thinking up ways to temporarily write out his character, Mick Carter.

Danny Dyer ’s ‘EastEnders’ exit storyline will see his character sent to prison, according to a new report.

The Daily Star has claimed the Queen Vic landlord will disappear from screens when he is sent down for selling booze out of hours, paving the way for Danny’s sudden break.

A source told the paper: “Some said the prison storyline is by far the easiest way of cutting him out of the show at such short notice.

“Other ideas were tabled, but they wanted something to tie in with Mick’s turbulent life on the Square.

“And it will mean Danny could stay away for as long as he needs to recuperate and get back to work at which point Mick can be released from jail.”

Fans of the soap have already seen Mick, Shirley and Aunt Babe fined £20,000 for breaking the terms of their licence, after Babe decided to start secretly serving alcohol at The Vic’s breakfast buffet.

However, in recent scenes, Mick has also been seen contemplating “doing bread” instead of paying the fine, given the family’s current money woes and the fact Babe has now skipped town.