Friday’s (22 September) episode saw James revealed as the mysterious Chairman Max Branning has been working far, but that’s not his only connection to Walford.

‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed a huge fan theory, revealing that James Willmott-Brown, played by William Boyde, is back in Albert Square.

As many fans had speculated, James is also the father of Fi Browning and Lauren Branning’s boss Josh Hemmings.

Max met the family via the third sibling, Luke, who was his cellmate during his prison stay last year, but Jake Wood’s character is in the dark when it comes to James’s connections to Walford.

James is set to slowly continue his mission to take over the Square and - under the impression that she ruined his life - is also specifically targeting Kathy Beale.

James was sentenced to three years in prison after raping Kathy in May 1989 and when he was released he returned to Walford, but was then forced out by the residents, who made their feelings on his crime very clear.

Actor William Boyde has shared his excitement at reprising the role, stating: “I’m delighted to immerse myself once more in the fascinating world of soap land.”

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.