‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed that Kat Slater will return to the soap in the coming months, revealing that two other fan favourites will be back alongside her - while her immediate family will remain off-screen. Jessie Wallace’s much-loved character will be return from the Irish town of Redwater in the Spring, with Big Mo and Jean Slater accompanying her.

BBC Pictures Where's Alfie?

Teasing their return, the soap’s executive consultant John Yorke said: “The Slaters are one of the all-time great families in ‘EastEnders’ and Albert Square has never felt quite the same since they scattered to different ends of the country, and in some cases beyond. “It has been a real joy to find a way to bring them back together and we’re incredibly excited about where we are taking them next. “It won’t just be familiar Slaters either as there are a couple of twists and characters to add fresh spice to an iconic creation.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Laila Morse will reprise her role as Big Mo

Jessie Wallace added: “I am thrilled to be returning to EastEnders next year and knowing what John Yorke has in store for the Slaters is incredibly exciting. “I love Kat and Walford dearly and I cannot wait to get started - watch out Walford Kat’s coming home.” Viewers will have to wait until the women are on screen to find out why Kat’s husband, Alfie, and their children are not in tow. The duo were last seen fighting for their life in the Irish sea, during the final episode of ill-fated spin-off ‘Redwater’, which (unsurprisingly) will not be returning for a second series. Together with her family, the character first departed in back in May 2015 and her search for her long-lost son formed the basis of the drama.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The stars will begin filming in January

Addressing her return, Laila Morse said: “I’m really excited to be coming back. It’s the one question I’m constantly asked. “I can’t wait to see everyone and get stuck back into life in Walford.” “I am delighted the Slater women are to be reunited once more,” Gillian Wright, who plays Jean, added. “I have always adored working alongside Lacey [Turner], Jessie and Laila and I am looking forward to being reacquainted with everyone at ‘EastEnders’ again.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.