Keegan is set to continue causing drama in ‘EastEnders’, and Kush Kazemi will be the next person to clash with him. In Monday’s (20 February) episode, viewers will see Keegan push Denise Fox to her limits during a heated confrontation, but this won’t stop him in his tracks.

BBC Pictures Shaki looks on as his friend becomes more threatening

In one of the episodes that will be screened the following week, Keegan arrives at the Minute Mart and continues to cause problems for Denise, who recently gave her baby up or adoption. Kush then arrives just in time as the pair come to blows, and does his best to diffuse the situation - but will it be enough?

BBC Pictures Kush tries to diffuse the situation

It's been a tough few months for Denise, who is still dealing with her emotions following the adoption of her son. She's also still processing the news that Kim isn't actually her biological sister, following a bombshell from their mother Emerald. These 'EastEnders' scenes air on Monday 27 February.