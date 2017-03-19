Lauren Branning could be about to be unfaithful to her boyfriend Steven Beale, in ‘EastEnders’. Friday’s (17 March) episode of the soap saw Lauren meet an intriguing man, who gave her his phone number.

BBC Pictures Surely not...?

Viewers then saw Lauren lose his digits, and with him playing on her mind, she’s set to do her best to find him online. But will she be successful? And if she does find him, how far could things go? Things haven’t been easy for Lauren and Steven in recent weeks, and the young mum faced embarrassment earlier this month, when her bid to spice things up a bit went horribly wrong.

BBC/Jack Barnes Lauren and Steven's relationship has been on the rocks

The couple have been dating for quite some time, but their pairing came as a shock when it was first revealed, as Lauren had previously been in a relationship with Steven’s brother Peter when she left the Square. She later returned from New Zealand and gave birth to Peter’s baby, but shacked up with his sibling before coming back to Walford for good. These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Tuesday 21 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.