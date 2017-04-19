‘EastEnders’ welcomed a new arrival on Tuesday (18 April) night, as former Blue star Lee Ryan made his soap debut.
The singer is the latest in a long line of ex-popstars hoping to make themselves at home on the small screen, but it’s fair to say that some viewers couldn’t get over the fact ‘Lee From Blue’ is now running the Queen Vic.
Lee’s arrival saw his character Woody take over as the pub’s manager after being sent by Linda Carter and while many were impressed with his acting efforts - yes, he was better than Sarah Harding - the expectation for him to burst into song never went away…
While viewers will have to wait and see how Lee gets on in Albert Square, we would like the answer to this question immediately:
There’s no word yet on exactly how long he’ll be sticking around in Walford for, but his appearance was previously described as being a “short stint”.
“Woody is the best role I could have wished to play,” Lee said shortly after being cast. “He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life. I can’t wait for people to see what he’s like for themselves.
“Everyone at ‘EastEnders’ has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
