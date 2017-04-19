‘EastEnders’ welcomed a new arrival on Tuesday (18 April) night, as former Blue star Lee Ryan made his soap debut.

The singer is the latest in a long line of ex-popstars hoping to make themselves at home on the small screen, but it’s fair to say that some viewers couldn’t get over the fact ‘Lee From Blue’ is now running the Queen Vic.

BBC Woody soon made himself at home behind the bar

Lee’s arrival saw his character Woody take over as the pub’s manager after being sent by Linda Carter and while many were impressed with his acting efforts - yes, he was better than Sarah Harding - the expectation for him to burst into song never went away…

nahh why's lee from blue in eastenders 😂😂 — amy (@amyyerrtibi) April 19, 2017

@bbceastenders So Lee Ryan finally arrives on #EastEnders.



To be honest, the thought of living in an area like Walford would make anybody feel #BLUE. 👍😂😂😂 — Trevor Holohan (@HolohanTrevor) April 18, 2017

Omg I totally forgot Lee Ryan was popping up in #EastEnders I can't cope with the members of Blue randomly appearing in soaps now. — candice (@cgre) April 18, 2017

#EastEnders when you think an episode can't get any wore Lee Ryan shows up in it. Now I'm proper feeling blue. Buh dum tsss pic.twitter.com/ypHFUm4qsv — Nick (@nickdthomas) April 18, 2017

Did Lee Ryan from Blue just rock up in #Eastenders? How random! — From Tum To Mum (@fromtumtomum) April 18, 2017

While viewers will have to wait and see how Lee gets on in Albert Square, we would like the answer to this question immediately:

So if Lee Ryan's playing some random character, does that not mean Blue exists in EastEnders world? #eastenders — Swan (@ToddSackett) April 18, 2017

There’s no word yet on exactly how long he’ll be sticking around in Walford for, but his appearance was previously described as being a “short stint”.

“Woody is the best role I could have wished to play,” Lee said shortly after being cast. “He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life. I can’t wait for people to see what he’s like for themselves.

“Everyone at ‘EastEnders’ has been so welcoming. I know some of the cast already so I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

Popstar to Soapstar