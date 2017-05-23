Lee Ryan has confirmed he’s returning to ‘EastEnders’ later this year.
The Blue singer was a hit with fans when he played temporary Queen Vic manager Woody Woodward in a handful of recent episodes, and it’s now been revealed that we’ll be seeing him again in the coming months.
Addressing the news, Lee said (via the Mirror): “I am delighted that ‘EastEnders’ have asked me to come back.
“It was a dream come true when I landed the role so I am thrilled that this has now turned into something much bigger.
“It has been a surreal experience walking down the road and having people shouting ‘Woody’ at me but I cannot wait to get back in the Square to see what trouble he will cause this time round.”
The soap’s executive producer added: “I knew from the moment Lee auditioned that he would be perfect for ‘EastEnders’ and we are all thrilled that the audience fell in love with Woody as much as we did.
“Lee’s return later this year will undoubtedly cause a stir.”
Woody’s brief time in the Square didn’t exactly end well, as he was punched in the face and sent packing by Mick Carter, but he’ll be back to ruffle some more feathers soon.
The character is one of a number of new faces to be introduced by Sean, and a whole new family is also set to descend on Walford shortly.
Actors were recently cast to play the Taylors, made up of single mum Karen and her four children, while an older couple, Ted and Joyce Murray, will arrive in this Spring.
