The Blue singer was a hit with fans when he played temporary Queen Vic manager Woody Woodward in a handful of recent episodes , and it’s now been revealed that we’ll be seeing him again in the coming months.

Addressing the news, Lee said (via the Mirror): “I am delighted that ‘EastEnders’ have asked me to come back.

“It was a dream come true when I landed the role so I am thrilled that this has now turned into something much bigger.

“It has been a surreal experience walking down the road and having people shouting ‘Woody’ at me but I cannot wait to get back in the Square to see what trouble he will cause this time round.”