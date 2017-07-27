‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed when Linda Carter will be back in Walford, revealing that Kellie Bright fans can see the actress back on screen from Monday 7 August. In the time since her maternity leave started back in November 2016, Kellie has popped up in the Square a handful of times, but this time, she’s back for good.

BBC Linda and Mick will have a lot to talk about

On her first episode back (7 August), viewers will see Linda attempting to catch up on everything that’s happened in recent months, though there are obviously a few things Mick Carter takes a little while to tell her about. The following night’s (8 August) episode will then be a three-hander between Mick, Linda and Whitney Carter, following Mick’s revelation that he shared a kiss with Whit.

BBC Pictures Whitney and Mick