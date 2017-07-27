All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/07/2017 11:45 BST

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Kellie Bright’s Return Date Announced Ahead Of Linda, Mick And Whitney Carter Three-Hander Episode

    Linda, we've seriously missed you.

    ‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed when Linda Carter will be back in Walford, revealing that Kellie Bright fans can see the actress back on screen from Monday 7 August.

    In the time since her maternity leave started back in November 2016, Kellie has popped up in the Square a handful of times, but this time, she’s back for good.

    BBC
    Linda and Mick will have a lot to talk about 

    On her first episode back (7 August), viewers will see Linda attempting to catch up on everything that’s happened in recent months, though there are obviously a few things Mick Carter takes a little while to tell her about.

    The following night’s (8 August) episode will then be a three-hander between Mick, Linda and Whitney Carter, following Mick’s revelation that he shared a kiss with Whit.

    BBC Pictures
    Whitney and Mick 

    Can they salvage their relationship? We seriously hope so.

    Linda’s return will come just a week after Whitney’s, as her daughter-in-law will be back next week (Monday 31 July) with her own bombshell for the family.

    The Carters aren’t the only family welcoming back - well, greeting - old faces as Lisa Fowler also made a surprise return last week.

    Catch up on all the latest soap spoilers here.

    Soap Stars We Want To See Back On TV
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilerseastenderseastenders spoilerskellie bright

    Conversations