‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed when Linda Carter will be back in Walford, revealing that Kellie Bright fans can see the actress back on screen from Monday 7 August.
In the time since her maternity leave started back in November 2016, Kellie has popped up in the Square a handful of times, but this time, she’s back for good.
On her first episode back (7 August), viewers will see Linda attempting to catch up on everything that’s happened in recent months, though there are obviously a few things Mick Carter takes a little while to tell her about.
The following night’s (8 August) episode will then be a three-hander between Mick, Linda and Whitney Carter, following Mick’s revelation that he shared a kiss with Whit.
Can they salvage their relationship? We seriously hope so.
Linda’s return will come just a week after Whitney’s, as her daughter-in-law will be back next week (Monday 31 July) with her own bombshell for the family.
The Carters aren’t the only family welcoming back - well, greeting - old faces as Lisa Fowler also made a surprise return last week.
