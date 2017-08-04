Thursday’s (4 August) ‘EastEnders’ double bill ended in heartbreak for Louise Mitchell, as the severity of Lisa Fowler’s mental health issues came to light. Lucy Benjamin returned as Lisa just weeks ago, claiming she was ready to be part of Louise’s life again, but it later became clear that was not the case:

Earlier in the week, Lisa kidnapped her daughter but when she realised how bad things were with her mother’s health, Louise decided not to call for help. When Phil Mitchell then tracked his ex down, she attacked him in a hotel room and in an unexpected twist, it was Sharon Mitchell who came to Lisa’s aid and insisted on finding help. The episodes marked the end of Lucy’s brief return as Lisa.

This week also saw Whitney Dean return to Walford and next week, viewers will see Linda Carter back where she belongs after an extended stay caring for her mother. Actress Kellie Bright has jumped right back in at the deep end since returning from her maternity leave and next Tuesday’s (8 August) episode is a three-hander featuring Linda, Mick and Whitney Carter. She was also spotted filming stunt scenes with Ted Reilly, who plays Johnny Carter, earlier this week. Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.