‘EastEnders’ has hinted at a mental health storyline for recent returnee Lisa Fowler.
The character, played by Lucy Benjamin, made a surprise return to Walford last week, after her daughter Louise Mitchell was badly burnt following an encounter with school bullies Alexandra and Madison.
And while it seems she is keen to patch up her relationship with Louise after abandoning her last year, it looks like there is more going on with Lisa than viewers first thought.
Thursday (27 July) night’s episode saw Lisa pay a visit to a therapist, where she lied about what she had been up to with Louise.
Despite spending hours by her bedside as she recovered from surgery, Lisa told her therapist she and Louise had enjoyed a day out together shopping.
It came after she told Phil and Sharon Mitchell her life was back on track with a new job and a new flat, which didn’t exactly ring true when she said it.
Lucy previously teased there was “lots of drama” to come from her latest stint in Walford, saying: “There’s lots of twists and turns you don’t see coming. I think there’s lots of history and you’ll see a lot of old Lisa being played out.
“You’ll see that character there ready to come out and do some stuff the viewers recognise from before.”
Lucy originally appeared in ‘EastEnders’ from 1998 to 2003, and made a one-off return in 2010.
Lisa famously shot Phil in a ‘whodunnit?’ storyline back in 2001, with the episode that revealed her as the perpetrator attracting over 20 million viewers.
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk