The character, played by Lucy Benjamin , made a surprise return to Walford last week , after her daughter Louise Mitchell was badly burnt following an encounter with school bullies Alexandra and Madison.

And while it seems she is keen to patch up her relationship with Louise after abandoning her last year, it looks like there is more going on with Lisa than viewers first thought.

Thursday (27 July) night’s episode saw Lisa pay a visit to a therapist, where she lied about what she had been up to with Louise.

Despite spending hours by her bedside as she recovered from surgery, Lisa told her therapist she and Louise had enjoyed a day out together shopping.

It came after she told Phil and Sharon Mitchell her life was back on track with a new job and a new flat, which didn’t exactly ring true when she said it.