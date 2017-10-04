The character, played by Nitin Ganatra, will be heading back to Walford in the coming months, after being brought back by current executive producer John Yorke.

Masood was one of the residents John’s predecessor, Sean O’Connor, axed when he took the helm of the BBC soap last year.

Following his sudden departure back in June, the show’s new boss has decided to reinstate him.

Masood was last seen leaving for Pakistan with his son Kamil in 2016, to reunite with his ex-wife Zainab.

However, he will return to the Square with some family in tow, who the audience have not met before.

In a statement, Nitin said: “It was a lovely surprise to be asked back to ‘EastEnders’ so soon after I left. In fact I was bowled over.

“When I was told Masood has still much to give to the show and is missed by the audience, it was hard to refuse.

“It is with great pride that I will grow my Masood goaty once again to help create and base an extended family around him. Exciting days to come Walford with Masood back on the Square.”