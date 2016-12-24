Christmas Day’s ‘EastEnders’ will see the return of Max Branning, and we can now reveal pictures of his first meeting with Jane and Ian Beale.

A lot has gone on between the trio, and Max now knows that the couple knew he was innocent when he was convicted for the murder of their daughter Lucy.

BBC Pictures We cannot wait for Max to arrive in Walford, to be honest

Jane and Ian will come face-to-face with Max in the Square, and we reckon he’ll have a lot of questions for the pair, whose son Bobby was actually responsible for the murder.

Max was released from prison earlier this year, but chose not to resume life in Walford which has left viewers wondering why he’s back now.

BBC Pictures Seen a ghost, have you?

Has Jake Wood’s character decided it’s time for revenge? Or is he about to offer forgiveness?

Max will soon have other issues to deal with though, as his brother Jack Branning is about to lose his partner Ronnie.

Jack and Ronnie are currently preparing to tie the knot again, but viewers know that Samantha Womack’s character is being killed off, along with his sister Roxy.

Will they make it up the aisle before disaster strikes? Watch this space…

These 'EastEnders' scenes air on BBC1 on Boxing Day.

