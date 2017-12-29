Cora Cross is set to make her feelings towards her former son-in-law Max Branning clear in ‘EastEnders’, when she slaps him around the face during a showdown in hospital.
In scenes that will air tonight (29 December), Cora confronts Max over the fall Abi and Lauren suffered on Christmas Day, when they tumbled from the roof of the Queen Vic.
And it’s not long before Cora blames Max for what happened, striking him on the face.
The move comes following a devastating diagnosis from doctors, who - in Thursday’s (28 December) episode - revealed Abi has been left “brain dead”.
Her sister, Lauren, has survived their fall and the family now face the tough task of recovering from their nightmare of a Christmas.
Watch these ‘EastEnders’ scenes unfold on BBC1 at 7pm, Friday 29 December.