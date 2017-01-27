The episode closed with Max meeting a mystery man at the top of The Shard, and there was no indication of who he might be - until the closing credits anyway.

Thursday (26 January) night’s ‘EastEnders’ put Max Branning in the spotlight as the final few minutes revealed that - despite everything that’s previously been suggested - it looks like he is out for revenge .

As the eagle-eyed bods at Metro have pointed out, the character was identified as ‘Chairman, Weyland & Co’ when the titles rolled.

Obviously, this doesn’t reveal that much, but it does seem that Max is taking orders from someone in a reasonably high place.

The man was seen asking Jake Wood’s character if his ties to Walford would prevent him from doing something that sounded rather sinister, but Max replied that it would not, stating that the pub is “next”.

“Let it burn for all I care,” he added.

While the bus crash finale episode didn’t feature the deaths of any main characters, there were a series of other shocks in store, thanks to Whitney and Mick Carter, and Stacey Fowler.

Next week’s episodes will see the residents getting back to normal after the shock events - but there could still be some more surprises ahead.