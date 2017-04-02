All Sections
    02/04/2017 10:42 BST

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Michelle Fowler Attempts To Make Amends After Affair Reveal

    She's got a tough task ahead of her.

    Michelle Fowler has a tough task ahead of her in ‘EastEnders’, as she attempts to make amends with her niece, Bex.

    Last week’s episodes saw the Fowlers discover Michelle’s affair with Preston, Bex’s new boyfriend, and the reveal ended in carnage, when a distraught Michelle crashed her car into Ian Beale’s chip shop.

    BBC Pictures
    Michelle tries to speak to her niece 

    Now, Michelle will try to speak to Bex, who remains upset and refuses to talk to her. Can she apologise and earn forgiveness?

    Bex was left humiliated when the affair was revealed, midway through a gig she was doing at the Queen Vic.

    BBC Pictures
    Michelle has seen the error of her ways 

    The teen then stormed out of the pub, leaving Martin and Stacey Fowler struggling to work out what was going on, and picking up the pieces.

    Preston has since left Walford behind, leaving Michelle to try and rebuild bridges.

    ‘EastEnders’ continues on Monday 3 April at 8pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

