Michelle Fowler has a tough task ahead of her in ‘EastEnders’, as she attempts to make amends with her niece, Bex.
Last week’s episodes saw the Fowlers discover Michelle’s affair with Preston, Bex’s new boyfriend, and the reveal ended in carnage, when a distraught Michelle crashed her car into Ian Beale’s chip shop.
Now, Michelle will try to speak to Bex, who remains upset and refuses to talk to her. Can she apologise and earn forgiveness?
Bex was left humiliated when the affair was revealed, midway through a gig she was doing at the Queen Vic.
The teen then stormed out of the pub, leaving Martin and Stacey Fowler struggling to work out what was going on, and picking up the pieces.
Preston has since left Walford behind, leaving Michelle to try and rebuild bridges.
‘EastEnders’ continues on Monday 3 April at 8pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.