Jenna explains: “Things have happened in America and she needed to come back. The only place she felt she could go was home, back to Walford.”

While her secret is being kept under wraps for now, viewers will find out what it is when she tells all to her close pal Sharon Mitchell tonight.

The soap’s executive producer Sean O’Connor adds: “Michelle has come back to Walford with a big secret that she feels she can’t share.

“Somehow or other there’s a reason she wants to be there with her best friend, Sharon, because she’s got something to say and is terrified about saying it.”

It’s been a big week for Sharon, who made another discovery this week when she found out that Phil Mitchell is the father of Denise Fox’s baby.

Letitia Dean was praised for the scenes, which saw her character find out the news by overhearing a conversation between Denise and Shirley Carter.

‘EastEnders’ continues at 7.30pm on Thursday 12 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

