Mick Carter may have only been back in Albert Square for mere moments, but he’s in for another shock in tonight’s (Friday 19 May) ‘EastEnders’ episode. Last night, viewers saw him left stunned to find Whitney Dean in bed with Lee Ryan’s character Woody but sadly, that’s not the only shock waiting for him.

BBC Pictures Mick isn't happy with Woody

While he tries to make light work of telling Woody to leave, the two soon comes to blows. However, his row with the pub manager will be just a blip on the scale compared to when he finds out that he no longer owns his beloved pub. As actor Danny took a break from the soap, Mick went to spend time with his daughter Nancy, who suffered injuries after a car accident.

BBC Pictures Ouch...

Meanwhile, in dire need to cash to fund an urgent operation on pet pooch Lady Di and fix the collapsed kitchen ceiling, Shirley signed away the building to Max Branning’s property company - totally unaware that he is plotting to destroy Walford as revenge for his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale. How will Mick feel when he finds out what has happened?w

BBC Pictures Awks.

The Carters aren’t the only family in Walford to face tough financial times in recent weeks, and Denise Fox is currently at the centre of a food bank storyline. In Thursday’s (18 May) episode, viewers saw her visit a centre to seek help, only to feel ashamed and flee after being finding old friend Cora Cross volunteering there. These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Friday 19 May. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.